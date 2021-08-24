Tuesday, August 24, 2021
News & Views

Oxford Board of Aldermen to Hold Special Meeting This Afternoon

0
4095

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has called a special meeting for this afternoon.

The main item on the agenda is the discussion of COVID-19 data and guidelines.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at City Hall in the second-floor courtroom.

The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

City officials have not said whether or not the Board will consider putting mandates back in place due to the rising number of cases.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates after the meeting this afternoon.

Staff report

Previous articleReb Fest at the Rec Begins Semester with Food, Fun and Inclusive Tours

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles