Oxford Board of Aldermen to Hold Special Meeting This Afternoon

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has called a special meeting for this afternoon.

The main item on the agenda is the discussion of COVID-19 data and guidelines.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at City Hall in the second-floor courtroom.

The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

City officials have not said whether or not the Board will consider putting mandates back in place due to the rising number of cases.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates after the meeting this afternoon.

Staff report