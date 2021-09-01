Three Oxford Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

The Oxford Police Department conducted an undercover operation Sunday targeting businesses selling alcohol to minors.

Three businesses were issued a post-arrest citation for selling light wine or beer to a minor.

The businesses receiving the citations were the Alligator Lounge, the Marathon on South Lamar Boulevard and Rockette’s Chevron.

Checks were also conducted at the Brittany Store, Joysticks, the Texaco on University Avenue and the Chevron on West Oxford Loop. Each of those businesses asked the buyer for identification.

“We appreciate these businesses in doing their diligence to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen in a press release.

