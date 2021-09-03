Ole Miss Soccer Defeats South Alabama

Behind the stellar play of seniors Molly Martin and Haleigh Stackpole , Ole Miss (3-0-1) stayed undefeated on Thursday night with a 4-2 road win at South Alabama (2-2-0) at The Cage.



Martin’s aerial presence was a problem all night for the Jaguars, with the Memphis, Tennessee, native posting a pair of headed scores for the first multi-score of her career. Meanwhile, Stackpole took the role of playmaker, assisting on all four of Ole Miss’ tallies on the night.



Just like she did in the same matchup last season, Mo O’Connor got Ole Miss on the board first, breaking through in the 21st minute. Stackpole picked out the streaking Oxford product at the top of the box and O’Connor flicked the ball past her defender and slipped a shot by the charging Jaguar goalkeeper.



The lead was short lived, however, as South Alabama struck back in the 24th minute from close range. Just a couple of minutes later, Taylor Radecki headed home a Stackpole corner delivery to the far post, scoring the first goal of her career.



Once again, the Jaguars had an answer, drawing a penalty in the 28th minute, drawing a foul in the box and finishing off the penalty to deadlock the score at two apiece.



Ole Miss would not be denied, though, grabbing the lead once again in the 39th minute on the second goal in as many matches for Martin. After Stackpole laid off to Lucy Green , Green whipped a cross to an unmarked Martin at the far post. The senior took advantage, burying her header to put the Rebels up 3-2 at the break.



Ole Miss didn’t’ take its foot off the gas coming out of the half. The Rebels dominated possession throughout the second 45 minutes and in the 81st minute were finally able to break through again to seal the deal as Ole Miss cruised home through the final few minutes.

The Rebels return to the pitch at home as they play host to Samford on Sunday. The first kick is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics