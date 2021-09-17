Ole Miss Soccer Defeats Alabama in the SEC Opener

Ole Miss soccer defeated Alabama 3-1 in their SEC opener on Thursday night.

Ole Miss (5-1-2, 1-0 SEC) got off to a fast start as Mo O’Connor scored in the 11th minute. After Channing Foster attempted was blocked, Ramsey Davis latched onto the rebound and slid a backheel pass to O’Connor, who fired past Crimson Tide keeper McKinley Crone off a deflection.

Alabama answered back in the 24th minute, tying the score on a Kate Henderson header off of a Kat Rogers cross from the left wing.

Just under 12 minutes later, Foster was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, awarding Ole Miss with a penalty kick opportunity. Haleigh Stackpole took the ball and sent Crone the wrong way, converting to regain the lead for the Rebels.

Just before the halftime whistle came, Molly Martin made it three for the Rebels. After Foster slipped in Stackpole down the right-wing, the Bowling Green, Kentucky, native lifted in a lofted cross aimed for Martin’s head. The ball found its mark, with Martin rising highest and looping in a headed goal in the 45th minute.

The Crimson Tide created a few chances to draw closer in the second 45 minutes but each time Ashley Orkus and the Rebel backline was up to the task, closing out the win to bring the Rebels to the top of the SEC table.

Ole Miss steps out of conference action on Sunday as they host Georgia Southern. The first kick is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Staff Report