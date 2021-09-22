Man Charged With Stealing Utility Trailer That is Still Missing

An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer.

Michael Todd

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, investigators arrested Michael Todd, 56, of Oxford and charged him with one count of grand theft.

Todd allegedly stole a 6×12 dovetail utility trailer in the Lafayette Springs Community. The trailer has not yet been recovered.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s department is asking that anyone who may have information in regard to the stolen trailer to contact investigators at 662-234-6421.