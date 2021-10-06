Wednesday, October 6, 2021
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Arrested After Found With Stolen Vehicle in Arkansas

0
763

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Dustin Crase

On June 9, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a vehicle being stolen from a gas station on South Lamar Boulevard. The vehicle was placed on the national database and later located on June 11 in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Van Buren police placed Dustin Crase, 37, of Oxford in custody. He was charged by OPD for stealing the vehicle.

Crase was transported by Crawford County Sheriff’s Department back to Oxford to be formally charged on Sept. 30.

Crase was issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report

Previous articleFormer Yalobusha Sheriff, Hospital Employee Face Embezzlement Charges

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles