Oxford Man Arrested After Found With Stolen Vehicle in Arkansas

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Dustin Crase

On June 9, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a vehicle being stolen from a gas station on South Lamar Boulevard. The vehicle was placed on the national database and later located on June 11 in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Van Buren police placed Dustin Crase, 37, of Oxford in custody. He was charged by OPD for stealing the vehicle.

Crase was transported by Crawford County Sheriff’s Department back to Oxford to be formally charged on Sept. 30.

Crase was issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report