American Flag Retirement Ceremony Slated for November

The David Reese Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the local Girl Scouts will be holding an American flag retirement ceremony in November.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford.

The public is invited to attend.

The clubs are collecting worn and damaged American flags to retire at the ceremony.

Flags can be dropped off at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library and the U.S. Post Office on McLarty Road.

The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937. The resolution can be read on the U.S. Department of Defense website.

Staff report