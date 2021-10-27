Ole Miss Soccer’s Haleigh Stackpole Named to SEC Community Service Team

In recognition of her contributions to the Oxford-Lafayette community, Ole Miss senior midfielder Haleigh Stackpole was named to the SEC Community Service Team, announced Wednesday by the league office.



In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the Southeastern Conference is once again highlighting a panel of athletes for its annual Community Service Team. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004.



A member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Stackpole participated in the Feed the Sip program during the spring of 2021, helping collect and donate 500 book bags filled with non-perishable food items to donate to the students in the Tunica and Quitman Co. areas, as a result to the Stronger Together Initiative. In total, the food collection drive has raised more than 6,300 food items during fall 2021. Stackpole also volunteered during Ole Miss’ Adopt-a-Basket event, helping in the donation of over 90 baskets of food to members of the Oxford-Lafayette community.



Additionally, Stackpole has donated her time to Reading with the Rebels, reading to school children around the area. The SEC’s assist leader also assisted with the Awesome Lemonade Stand, a cause started by Rebel football player Mac Brown that has raised more than $2,000 to benefit those affected by ALS. Stackpole provided motivation and support to the next generation of players by volunteering with Oxford’s youth soccer recreation league.

Stackpole and the Rebels return to the pitch on Thursday as they take on in-state rival Mississippi State for the Magnolia Cup. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report