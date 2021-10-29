Ole Miss Volleyball Welcomes in South Carolina for a Pair of Matches

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball returns home to play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in two matches this weekend. The first serve is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

Ole Miss (15-5, 4-5 SEC) returns home after two straight sweeps against Missouri this past weekend, the program’s first back-to-back sweeps over SEC opponents since 2011. It was also the first time in program history that the Rebels picked up a sweep in Columbia.

The Rebels took care of business against Mizzou this past Saturday night, sweeping the Tigers 3-0 and claiming both matches in the series.

Coach Kayla Banwarth’s club ranks fifth in the SEC averaging 2.54 blocks per set and have totaled 15 or more blocks in three matches this season.

South Carolina (12-8, 4-6 SEC) is coming off of a series split with Alabama, falling in the first match in three sets, yet rebounded in the second taking the Crimson Tide in a sweep.

As a team, the Gamecocks rank fourth in the SEC hitting at a .265 clip and prove to be a threat behind the service line averaging 1.36 service aces per set. Leading the Gamecocks is Mikayla Robinson who ranks fifth in the conference, hitting at a .356 clip.

South Carolina holds the advantage over the Rebels 28-18 all-time in the series. The Gamecocks have controlled the series recently, winning the last four of five matchups. Ole Miss last defeated the Gamecocks in four sets from the Gillom Center in 2017.