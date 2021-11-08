Ole Miss Soccer Set to Host Third-Ever NCAA Tournament Match Friday Night vs. Saint Louis

For the third time in program history, the first round of the NCAA Soccer Championship is coming to Oxford, with No. 21 Ole Miss taking on Saint Louis on Friday at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.

“I am very excited to host the NCAA Soccer Championship in Oxford again,” said head coach Matt Mott. “Our players have worked hard all year and deserve a chance to play in front of our home crowd again. It should be an exciting match against an excellent Saint Louis side. I’m looking forward to another packed stadium Friday night!”

It is the Sixth NCAA Tournament bid in the last nine seasons for Ole Miss and the 10th trip to the “Big Dance” overall for the Rebels. Earning one of 32 host sights in the first round, the Rebels will be hosting for just the third time ever and the first since 2015.

Finishing third in the SEC table with a 6-3-1 league record and a 12-5-3 mark overall, Ole Miss is 6-1-2 in Oxford this season, including ranked wins over No. 5 LSU and No. 19 South Carolina. The Rebels are coming off a successful run at the SEC Tournament, advancing to the semifinal round.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports