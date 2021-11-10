Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Signs Ayanna Thompson for 2022-23

Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced the signing of of Ayanna Thompson on Wednesday. Thompson joins the Rebels following a standout career at Desoto High School.

The four-star 6-1 guard from Desoto, Texas is ranked by ESPN’s HoopGurlz as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Texas and the 97th-best player in the nation for the class of 2022.

“We hit the jackpot when Ayanna said yes to joining us here at Ole Miss. She is a big guard that is versatile and extremely skilled,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She has great IQ and will be able to play multiple positions for us. ‘Yanna’ as we affectionately call her comes from a winning tradition. She understands sacrifice, commitment and making history! The Oxford and Ole Miss community will enjoy her and so will we.”

“We swung for the fences this class and were in some competitive battles with top programs in the country,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Although we fell short with some, it shows where we are headed as a program.”

“We are being very selective with the type of young women we bring in the program and the Oxford community can rest assure that we will continue to bring in the perfect fit.”

Staff Report