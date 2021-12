An Oxford woman was arrested recently after a child tested positive for having drugs in their system.

Shakerri Johnson

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 23, OPD was contacted by Child Protective Services about a case involving a child who tested positive for controlled substances.

After an investigation, Shakerri Nicole Johnson, 31, of Oxford was charged with child endangerment.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report