Oxford Woman Charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence

An Oxford woman was arrested recently on a charge of felony domestic violence.

Aaliyah Brown

At 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200 block of Town Center Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance taking place.

After an investigation, Aaliyah Brown, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

A domestic violence charge becomes a felony when the suspect uses a weapon, vehicle or strangulation.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Staff report