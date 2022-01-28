Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Bre Henry to Staff

Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth announced the addition of assistant coach Bre Henry.

“I am thrilled to add Bre to our staff,” said Banwarth. “Not only is she one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country, but she has all the qualities of a fantastic leader and mentor for our student-athletes. Bre will undoubtedly help propel Ole Miss volleyball to new heights.”

Henry joins the Rebels from Santa Clara University, where she served as an assistant coach for three seasons. During her time with the Broncos, Santa Clara produced three AVCA All-Region selections, 12 All-WCC accolades and 10 WCC all-academic nods. Under Henry’s guidance, Taylor Odom led the NCAA and set a program record with 196 total blocks in 2019, and Santa Clara led the WCC with 326.5 total blocks (10th NCAA) and 2.63 blocks/set (22nd NCAA).

Prior to Santa Clara, Henry began her coaching career as a graduate assistant with one of the nation’s elite programs at Nebraska alongside Banwarth. In two seasons, the Huskers went 62-11, winning the 2017 NCAA Title and finishing as Runner-Up in 2018 while producing four All-Americans and six all-conference selections.

A former AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, Henry played collegiately at Long Beach State, leading the 49ers to a 27-5 record and a perfect 16-0 mark in the Big West Conference during her senior campaign. She continued her playing career professionally in the Philippines and Switzerland in 2015 and 2016.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue my coaching career at the University of Mississippi,” said Henry. “The volleyball program has a trajectory of success that I cannot wait to contribute to. My husband and I are very excited to join the Oxford community that supports Ole Miss and the Rebels admirably. I am very eager to get working with the team and staff! Hotty Toddy!”

The Redding, California, native studied kinesiology as an undergraduate student at Long Beach State before earning a master’s in sports and exercise psychology from Argosy University in 2016 and a master’s in education administration from Nebraska in 2017.

