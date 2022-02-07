Ole Miss Falls to No. 15 LSU 68-64 at the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball dropped a hard-fought loss to the No. 15 LSU Tigers 68-64 in the SJB Pavilion on Monday night.

Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC) made a run in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter against the Tigers to try and defeat LSU but ran out of time.

The Rebels cut LSU’s lead to a three-point deficit 67-64 in the final seconds.

Ole Miss had three different players score in double figures on the night all led by Angel Baker with 20 points.

Baker was joined by Shakira Austin with 11 points and Lashonda Monk added 10 of her own.

The Rebels were led on the boards by Madison Scott with a team-high 15 rebounds.

LSU took off on an 8-0 run after Ole Miss scored the first bucket of the game, yet the Rebels responded by locking it down to keep LSU without a basket for over three and a half minutes. A 7-0 Rebel run allowed Ole Miss to retake the lead. The Tigers then responded with a 6-0 run of their own to take the advantage through the end of the first quarter.

LSU was led by center Faustine Aifuwa with 20 points.

Ole Miss travels to the Hump to take on in-state rival Mississippi State on Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.