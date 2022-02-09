Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sardis Man Charged with Felony Shoplifting

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart.

Standarius Gross

On Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, OPD took two reports from Walmart regarding two separate incidents of shoplifting by the same person.

The suspect was identified as Standarius Caleb Gross, 25, of Sardis.

Gross was charged with two counts of felony shoplifting.

Gross was taken into custody on Jan. 27 by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on Jan. 28 where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

