Phi Mu to Host Fundraiser for Le Bonheur on Thursday

By Reagan Collins

Student journalist

The Ole Miss Phi Mu chapter will host the “Cheesin’ for Children” fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

All proceeds from the philanthropy event will go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The members are selling tickets for grilled cheese and tomato soup. The tickets will cost $5.

Students and community members are encouraged to purchase a ticket.

The event will be held at Phi Mu located on Sorority Row behind the house. The fundraiser is drive-thru only due to house remodeling.

“Last year we raised over $15,000 for Le Bonheur and we are looking forward to the event,” said Abby Long, philanthropy committee member.

More information can be found at http://olemiss.phimu.org.