Free Virtual Series of Conversations on Threats to Democracy to be held in March

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi will be hosting a series of community conversations about the threats to democracy in the United States.

All sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on most Wednesdays throughout March. All sessions will be held virtually on Zoom.

The conversations are all open and free to the public and will be about an hour long. Each session will address specific concerns that currently threaten democracy and will open with an expert speaker. Each session will have an invited moderator to facilitate participant interaction.

Each week prior to the session, one link with an article that introduces the reader to the week’s topic will be emailed to the membership, posted on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page, and sent to other Leagues in the state.

The mission of the League is to inform all voters, engage all voters and advocate for good government for all.

The upcoming community conversation topics:

Suppressing the Vote

March 2

Speaker: Emmanuel Williams, Legislative Liaison LWVMS

Moderator: Carol Andersen, Copresident, LWVMS

Gerrymandering

March 9

Speaker: Barbara Phillips, Civil Rights Attorney

Moderator: Don Mason, former Associate Director of National Center for Law and Justice, University of Mississippi School of Law

Attacks on Elected Officials

March 23

Speaker: Invitations have not been confirmed

Moderator: Joanne Gabrynowicz, Professor Emerita, University of Mississippi School of law

Manipulating the Electoral College

March 30

Speaker: Adam Ambroji, Senior Director for Voting and Elections, LWVUS

Moderator: Dr. Ruth O’Dell, Copresident, LWVOXNMS

