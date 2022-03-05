Water Valley Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Shooting

A Water Valley man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting someone.

James Coleman Williamson

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, a call came into 911 that someone had been shot in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers arrived and began rendering aid to the victim. The victim was subsequently flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he was treated and released.

The suspect, James Coleman Williamson, 34 of Water Valley, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

Staff report