Two Arrested for Armed Robbery

Deasia Birdsong Jasper Jenkins

Two suspects in an armed robbery that happened last month have been located and arrested, according to the Oxford Police Department.

At 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 14, OPD responded to a residence in the 2000 block fo Oxford Way for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Once officers arrived, they located the victim who said the assailants had already left the scene. The victim gave the officers information about what was stolen and who the assailants were.

Officers were able to quickly get warrants drawn up for Deasia Birdsong, 21, of Memphis, and Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins, 23, of Memphis.

Birdsong and Jenkins were arrested in Memphis on Feb 25.

“(OPD) would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this case locating these individuals,” stated a press release about the arrests.

Birdsong and Jenkins were transported back to Oxford to go before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Jenkins was charged with house burglary, conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon and issued a $125,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Birdsong was charged with conspiracy and armed robbery and issued a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

