Wednesday, March 9, 2022
OPD Makes Second Arrest in Credit Card Fraud Case

The Oxford Police Department made a second arrest in a case of credit card fraud recently.

Danielle Evans

On March 7, Danielle Evans, 33, of Oxford was arrested on 11 counts of credit card fraud.

In February, OPD took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud.

Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was arrested shortly after and charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud.

In a press release Wednesday, OPD said the two arrests are connected.

Evans was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $20,000 bond.

Staff report

