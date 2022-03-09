Possession of Stolen Gun Leads to Arrest

An Oxford woman was arrested recently on a felony charge for allegedly having a stolen gun.

Kia Pegues

According to the Oxford Police Department, on March 5, officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and discovered the driver, Kia Pegues, 25, of Oxford had an active warrant.

A firearm was discovered in Pegues’ vehicle that came back as being stolen.

Pegues was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and other misdemeanor charges.

She was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

Staff report