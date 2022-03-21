Free Virtual Series of Conversations on Threats to Democracy Continue

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi continues its series of community conversations this week about the threats to democracy in the United States.

MS Secretary of State Michael Watson

The next session will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All sessions will be held virtually on Zoom.

The conversations are all open and free to the public and will be about an hour long. Each session will address specific concerns that currently threaten democracy and will open with an expert speaker. Each session will have an invited moderator to facilitate participant interaction.

Wednesday’s topic will be “Attacks on Elected Officials.” The guest speaker will be Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson.

Born and raised in Pascagoula, Watson is a graduate of Pascagoula High School, the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He served 12 years as a strong conservative in the state senate and is now Mississippi’s 36th Secretary of State.

Joanne Garbrynowicz

The moderator will be Attorney Joanne Garbrynowicz. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she and her twin brother were the first people in her family to graduate from high school. She was the first to graduate from college and the only law school graduate. She has taught space law and remote sensing law since 1987 and was the Research Professor and Director of the National Center for Remote Sensing, Air, and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law from 2001-2013.

Each week prior to the session, one link with an article that introduces the reader to the week’s topic will be emailed to the membership, posted on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page, and sent to other Leagues in the state.

The mission of the League is to inform all voters, engage all voters and advocate for good government for all.

The final conversation will be held on March 30 and will focus on “Manipulating the Electoral College,” with guest speaker Adam Ambroji, senior director for Voting and Election with the LWVUS and moderator Dr. Ruth O’Dell, co-present of the LWV Oxford/North Mississippi.

