Final Virtual Series of Conversations on Threats to Democracy Wednesday

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi completes its series of free virtual community conversations this week about the threats to democracy in the United States.

Adam Ambrogi

The last session will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday virtually on Zoom.

The conversations are all open and free to the public and will be about an hour long. Each session has addressed specific concerns that currently threaten democracy and will open with an expert speaker. Each session has had an invited moderator to facilitate participant interaction.

Wednesday’s topic will be Manipulation of the Electoral College.” The guest speaker will be Adam Ambrogi, Senior Director for Voting and Elections at the National League of Women Voters.

In that role, he utilizes his experience with strategy, vision, and relationships to support the growth of the League’s impact.

Ambrogi previously worked as Chief Counsel for the US Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, addressing a wide range of issues related to election law, campaign finance, rules of the Senate, and legal/ethical matters facing the administration of the Senate. He received his law degree in 2002 from the University of Texas-Austin, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Journal on Civil Liberties and Civil Rights.

Ruth O’Dell

Those planning to watch the event are encouraged to read this Brennan Center of Justice article to prepare for the conversation.

The moderator will be Dr. Ruth O’Dell, co-president of the League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi. She received her PH.D. in Educational Psychology from Mississippi State University. Dr. O’Dell retired as a school superintendent in Franklin County, Georgia in 2016. She was an educational leader in public education for 34 years.

The mission of the League is to inform all voters, engage all voters and advocate for good government for all.

