Free Easter Egg Dying Party Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Easter is around the corner and it’s a great time to start creating colorful treats.

Cedar Oaks Guild is hosting a free Easter Egg Dyeing Party from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday.

The Guild will provide hard-boiled eggs and dyes, plus crafts and cookies.

Weather permitting, it will be held on the lawn of Cedar Oaks Historic Home, located at 601 Murray Street.

In the event of rain, it will be moved inside the house.

Cedar Oaks is one of Oxford’s historic properties, owned by the city, and supported by the Guild.

“We have resumed tours and are excited to be able to hold community events again,” said. Sharon Schreiber with the Guild. “Cedar Oaks was built as a family home, with many children living in it during the first century of its existence.”