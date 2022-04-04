Monday, April 4, 2022
Extras NewsNews & ViewsArts & EntertainmentThings To Do

Free Easter Egg Dying Party Sunday

0
218

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Easter is around the corner and it’s a great time to start creating colorful treats.

Cedar Oaks Guild is hosting a free Easter Egg Dyeing Party from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday.

The Guild will provide hard-boiled eggs and dyes, plus crafts and cookies.

Weather permitting, it will be held on the lawn of Cedar Oaks Historic Home, located at 601 Murray Street.

In the event of rain, it will be moved inside the house.

Cedar Oaks is one of Oxford’s historic properties, owned by the city, and supported by the Guild.

“We have resumed tours and are excited to be able to hold community events again,” said. Sharon Schreiber with the Guild. “Cedar Oaks was built as a family home, with many children living in it during the first century of its existence.”

Previous articleNational Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to mark 54th anniversary of MLK assassination on Monday
Next articleDaffodils Sale Raises $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders Efforts in Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles