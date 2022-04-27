Wednesday, April 27, 2022
News & Views

Man Found Passed Out in Car Faces Fourth DUI Charge, Other Felony Charges

A Taylor man was arrested Monday after being found asleep behind the wheel on Highway 7.

Eddie Booker Jr.

According to reports, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to Highway 7 at the Highway 6 crossover for a report of a truck stopped in the intersection with a man inside who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

Officers arrived and found the driver, Eddie Antonio Booker Jr., 39, of Taylor, was passed out in the driver’s seat with it still in drive. Officers were able to get him out of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, they were able to get him into custody.

Booker was charged with felony DUI 4th, obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Booker for a parole violation. A bond has not been set at this time.

Staff report

