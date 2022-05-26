Memorial Day Trash Pickup, Closings and More

Thursday, May 26, 2022
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, most government offices will be closed on Monday.

Garbage pickup in Oxford and Lafayette County will not change for Monday.

However, the rubbish collection in the city will be picked up on Tuesday. Rubbish is large items that aren’t normally collected with the regular trash.

All city, county and local federal offices will be closed Monday. Banks and post offices will be closed on Monday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Parking around the Square will be free on Memorial Day and OUT buses will not run Monday.

