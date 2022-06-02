No License, Permit Needed for ‘Free Fishing Days’ This Weekend

Free fishing this weekend. Stock photo via Pixabay

All Mississippians can decide for themselves if a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work this weekend for free.

On Saturday and Sunday, any Mississippi resident can sport fish without a license and permits to fish at state fishing lakes and state park lakes are not required.

The “Free Fishing Days” are offered by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks as part of the week-long celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, held this year from June 4-12.

July Fourth is also designated as a “Free Fishing Day” statewide for residents; therefore, anglers will be able to fish without a license on any public water. However, permits will be required to fish any state fishing lake or state park lake on July 4.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com

or call (601) 432-2400. Follow the MDWFP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.

Staff report