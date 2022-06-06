Amory Man Faces Burglary, Cyberstalking Charges by OPD

On May 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Heritage

Drive for a reported disturbance.

Christopher Parker

After investigation, Christopher Paul Parker, 44, of Amory was charged with two counts of Burglary and one count of Cyberstalking.

Parker was taken into custody on Thursday and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Parker was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department was assisted by the Northpointe Police Department in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

Staff report