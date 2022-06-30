NEMEPA/NE SPARC Partner to Form Bright Ideas Program for Local Teachers

Through Bright Ideas, teachers can illuminate students’ love of learning.

The goal of the Bright Ideas grant program is to encourage, support and celebrate creative educational experiences for the students and staff in the MEMEPA service area.

Local educators can apply for Bright Ideas grants of up to $500 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects.

The grants are available to K-12 teachers in public schools that have at least one student who is a member of North East power or NE SPARC customer. Projects can be in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team.

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.

Applications will be blind judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning.

Applications will be live in July and online at www.NEMEPA.org. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 7, 2022.

Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win prizes that would benefit their classroom.

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, visit www.nemepa.org. For additional information about NE SPARC, visit www.nesparc.com.