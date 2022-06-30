Thursday, June 30, 2022
News & ViewsNews Briefs

NEMEPA/NE SPARC Partner to Form Bright Ideas Program for Local Teachers

0
170

Through Bright Ideas, teachers can illuminate students’ love of learning.

The goal of the Bright Ideas grant program is to encourage, support and celebrate creative educational experiences for the students and staff in the MEMEPA service area.

Local educators can apply for Bright Ideas grants of up to $500 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects.

The grants are available to K-12 teachers in public schools that have at least one student who is a member of North East power or NE SPARC customer. Projects can be in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team.

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.

Applications will be blind judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning.

Applications will be live in July and online at www.NEMEPA.org. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 7, 2022.

Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win prizes that would benefit their classroom.

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, visit www.nemepa.org. For additional information about NE SPARC, visit www.nesparc.com.

Previous articleOxford School District Makes Dual Enrollment Free for Eligible Students
Next articleOle Miss wins Rocco’s Jello Shot Challenge and receives large donation for Grove Grocery

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles