Evelyn Houston

Officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 1500 block of Old Highway 7 on June 9 for a person who cashed a check that had already been cashed.

After investigation, Evelyn Houston, 38, of Oxford, was charged with felony false pretense.

Houston was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial hearing and issued a $1,500 bond.

Staff report