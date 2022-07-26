Woman Allegedly Passed 8 Bad Checks

A Tennessee woman was arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly passing bad checks.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 20, officers responded to a bank on University Avenue for a report of fraudelent check activity.

After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee.

Butler was charged with felony False Pretense and taken into custody on July 21.

She was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report