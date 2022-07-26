Tuesday, July 26, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Woman Allegedly Passed 8 Bad Checks

0
2865

A Tennessee woman was arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly passing bad checks.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 20, officers responded to a bank on University Avenue for a report of fraudelent check activity.

After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee.

Butler was charged with felony False Pretense and taken into custody on July 21.

She was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleEthel Scurlock Named UM Honors College Dean

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles