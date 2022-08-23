2 Adults, 2 Juveniles Arrested After Car Burglary Investigation

Xavian Ivy, left, Preston Phillips, right.

A string of recent vehicle burglaries resulted in the arrest of four people on various charges.

On Aug, 17 officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Road.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, as one of the suspects on the doorbell and security cameras in the area. He was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with four counts of Auto Burglary.

Two juveniles were also arrested and referred to the Lafayette County Youth Court.

Further investigation revealed evidence that Ivy was involved with auto burglaries that occurred last month near Old Taylor Road. This led to two additional charges for Auto Burglary and Sale of a Stolen Firearm.

Ivy was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $30,000.

Information gathered during Ivy’s arrest led to OPD, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics executing a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Cotton Creek Cove.

Preston Phillips, 24, of Water Valley, was subsequently arrested and charged with Cyber Stalking, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Phillips was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a bond of $40,000 however he currently has a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

