Lafayette County Woman Charged With Car Theft

A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a car.

Alison Alexander

On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle.

After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.

Staff report

