Monday, September 19, 2022
Crime

Pope Man Charged With Abusing 911 Calls

Thomas Lee Jr.

Over the past couple of months, the Oxford Police Department has been responding to calls claiming to have people critically injured or in dangerous situations that turned out to be false reports.

After investigation, Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abusive Call to Emergency Telephone Service.

Lee was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a
$10,000 bond. Lee was also served a felony warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Staff report

