Oxford Woman Arrested After Shooting

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man.

Randrica Steward

At 10:56 a.m., on Tuesday the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call saying a male had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed the victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect, Randrica Steward, 24, of Oxford was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis but has since been released.

Steward was charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

