Thursday, October 20, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Woman Arrested After Shooting

0
1335

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man.

Randrica Steward

At 10:56 a.m., on Tuesday the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call saying a male had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed the victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect, Randrica Steward, 24, of Oxford was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis but has since been released.

Steward was charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. 

Staff report

Previous article
17K People Show Support for Tough Prosecution of Snapchat Kitten Killers
Next article
Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Department Shoots Man Holding Teens Hostage

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles