Newcomers Club Offers Free Educational Program: ‘Is Immigration Good for the United States?’

The Newcomers and Friends Club will be hosting a free educational program that will focus on immigration, titled, “Is Immigration Good for the United States?”

Barry J. Walker, a specialist in immigration law from Tupelo, will be the guest speaker at the program that will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, located at 10 Private Road 2050.

Walker will address the timely topics surrounding immigration to help those attending understand the many complex issues and policies involved, and then mediate a question and answer session.

The Oxford Newcomers and Friends Club was formed in 1999. Its mission is to provide awareness of what the LOU community has to offer and provide an opportunity for new residents to build new friendships.

For more information on the Immigration program, contact Don Mason, Committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.

Staff report