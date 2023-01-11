Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge

An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

George Michael Rosamond

According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.

Deputies made contact with the driver, George Michael Rosamond, 70, of Oxford. After a DUI investigation, Rosamond was arrested and charged with Felony DUI 4th.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Staff report