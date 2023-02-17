Oxford Man Charged With Allegedly Molesting a Child

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly molesting a child.

Robert Royer

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 3 a report was made alleging that Robert Royer, 44, of Oxford molested a child.

On Feb 9, a forensic interview was conducted and the child disclosed that Royer had molested them.

Investigators filed charges against Royer for molesting/touching a child for sexual purposes and an arrest warrant was issued.

Deputies arrested Royer on Feb. 9 at the Hilltop Gas Station without incident.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked and is currently being held without bond.