Stolen Wallet Leads to Felony Charge

A Batesville man was arrested for vehicle burglary recently by the Oxford Police Department.

Arthur Chapman Jr.

On Jan. 19, officers took a report about a wallet being stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of Price Street.

After an investigation, two subjects were identified.

Warrants were issued for vehicle burglary for Arthur Chapman Jr. 22, of Batesville, and a juvenile.

On Feb. 21, Chapman was stopped by an OPD investigator and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $3,500 bond.

Staff report