Friday, February 24, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Stolen Wallet Leads to Felony Charge

0
584

A Batesville man was arrested for vehicle burglary recently by the Oxford Police Department.

Arthur Chapman Jr.

On Jan. 19, officers took a report about a wallet being stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of Price Street.

After an investigation, two subjects were identified.

Warrants were issued for vehicle burglary for Arthur Chapman Jr. 22, of Batesville, and a juvenile.

On Feb. 21, Chapman was stopped by an OPD investigator and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $3,500 bond.

Staff report

Previous article
Speakers to Discuss Race, Racelessness and Building Community

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles