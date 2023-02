An Oxford woman was arrested recently for burglary.

Aaliyah Brown

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Feb. 15, officers took a report of a burglary from the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard.

After an investigation, Aaliyah Brown, 25, of Oxford was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for burglary.

On Feb. 20, Brown was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report