GSC to Hold Research & Creative Achievement Symposium Next Week

The Graduate Student Council will hold its Creative Achievement and Research Symposium next week to highlight the research and achievements being done by graduate and professional students.

The GSC is a registered student organization that serves as the governing body for graduate and professional students at the University of Mississippi.

The council works to build community among graduate students by providing resources and networking opportunities to students, and advocate for the needs of graduate students to senior level administration at UM.

According to 2020-2021 Fall IREP Data graduate students made up 2319 of total enrollment, Law made up 486, and the PharmD program was 317 individuals.

At 5:30 p.m. on March 8, keynote speaker, Dr. Roshni Rao of John Hopkins University will speak at the Student Union.

Rao has years of experience working in research, higher education, and industry settings. Rao’s work at John Hopkins focuses on working with graduate students in professional development, employer engagement and career opportunities. She is a visionary leader expanding the mentorship and connections for doctoral and postdoctoral fellows.

This event is free and open to the entire university community.

The GSC Creative Achievement and Research Symposium will be happening on March 9 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Student Union Ballroom.

More than 75 individuals will present in four different categories.

At noon, there here will be a panel of guest speakers who will discuss how they used their graduate degrees toward their careers.

The event will take place in Union Ballroom.

This year’s Symposium Director is Amelia Craze. Amelia is a Ph.D. Student in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Staff report