Photos: Sister, S.O.A.R. Event a Success

Sister, S.O.A.R., a local empowerment and mentoring program, is holding its annual Youth Explosion event last weekend. More than 100 people attended the event which included visits from the Lafayette County Fire Department, Baptist Ambulance and others.
