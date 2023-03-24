Friday, March 24, 2023
News & ViewsNews Briefs

Photos: Sister, S.O.A.R. Event a Success

0
18
Photos provided

Sister, S.O.A.R., a local empowerment and mentoring program, is holding its annual Youth Explosion event last weekend. More than 100 people attended the event which included visits from the Lafayette County Fire Department, Baptist Ambulance and others.

Previous article
Former Ambulance Employee Sentenced to Probation for Stealing Narcotics

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles