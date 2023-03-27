Monday, March 27, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Arrested for Attempt Burglary

0
749
Jacob Hunt Photo courtesy of OPD

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department responded to a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. on March 22 for an attempted break into a home.

OPD arrived on the scene at the 90 block of Garden Terrace Drive and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Jacob Montana Hunt, 28, from Oxford was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and he was booked for attempted burglary.

Hunt was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Staff Report

Previous article
Viola L. Acoff Accepts Position as UM Engineering Dean
Next article
Justice for Jay Lee Group Continues to Seek Answers

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles