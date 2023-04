Trevon Robinson Kamien Wells

On April 22, an officer with the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a license plate violation.

After investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Trevon Robinson, 22, and Kamien Wells, 21, both of Marks, were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Robinson and Wells were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report