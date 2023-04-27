Jackson Woman Charged with Theft at an Oxford Business

A Jackson woman was arrested in Pike County on an Oxford warrant for theft.

Jasmine Williams

On Dec. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding a theft at a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Avenue.

After investigation, Jasmine Williams, 30, of Jackson was arrested in Pike County on April 20.

She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on Tuesday and was charged with Grand Larceny and False Pretenses.

Williams was taken before a Lafayette County Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report