Abbeville Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

An Abbeville man was arrested for child abuse recently.

Tekoa Jenkins

On June 22, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Child Protective Services regarding physical child abuse after a domestic dispute in a home in the Abbeville community.

An investigation began regarding the allegations. After interviews were conducted, charges were filed on Tekoa Jenkins, 37, Abbeville, for Felony Child Abuse.

Due to the nature of the case and the children being involved, no further information regarding the case will be provided at this time.

Jenkins was arrested on Thursday and appeared before a Justice Court Judge the following morning. A bond was issued for $5,000.

Staff report