Abbeville Man Charged With Intimidating Witness

An Abbeville man was arrested recently for allegedly intimidating a witness.

Tylen Christopher Kinds

On June 27, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Oxford Police Department regarding a victim in an ongoing case being harassed by the suspect involved in the open case.

Investigators reviewed the details of the reports and it was determined that the suspect of the original case, Tylen Christopher Kinds, 20, of Abbeville, intimidated the witness involved in the ongoing case.

Kinds was arrested on June 30 and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Kinds appeared before a Justice Court Judge for his initial appearance and his previous bond was revoked.

