Oxford Man Faces Multiple Burglary Charges

An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with multiple local burglaries.
On July 9, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue for a report of a man burglarizing vehicles.
Officers were able to stop the individual on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call.
After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary.
Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.
