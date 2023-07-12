Thursday, July 13, 2023
Oxford Man Faces Multiple Burglary Charges

An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with multiple local burglaries.

Shandon Coleman

On July 9, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue for a report of a man burglarizing vehicles.

Officers were able to stop the individual on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

Staff report

Summer Program Provides Research Access to Undergraduates

Latest articles