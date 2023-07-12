Oxford Man Faces Multiple Burglary Charges

An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with multiple local burglaries.

Shandon Coleman

On July 9, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue for a report of a man burglarizing vehicles.

Officers were able to stop the individual on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

Staff report