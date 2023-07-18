Oxford Man Arrested for Falsified Checks

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly falsifying checks, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Demetrius White

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department responded to a call at the 500 block of South Lamar on July 13 for a reported falsified check.

After an investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Demetrius White, 43, of Oxford. White was arrested without incident and charged with falsifying checks.

White was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $8,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation assisted in this case.